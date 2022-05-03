IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Spotted Sharing Tips With Umran Malik | Video Goes Viral

Under MS Dhoni, CSK are back to winning ways. The team was sitting at the eighth position after winning just two in eight games with two points. But then Ravindra Jadeja stepped down and Dhoni was back at the helm. And we saw an instant impact as they beat SRH by 13 runs. During this match, he faced Umran Malik twice, who was bowling 154 kmph. Dhoni did really well to keep that yorker and later took some time out and met the pacer from Jammu.

Malik has been gaining a lot of eyeballs thanks to his speed. He has been clocking 150 plus on several occasions and bowled the fastest ball of the season against Chennai with the speed gun reading 154 kmph. MS Dhoni’s return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain did wonders as they defeated the Sunrises Hyderabad by 13 runs to win their third game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After setting a mammoth 203-run target, the yellow army restricted Kane Williamson & Co to 189 for 6, sweeping away a remarkable win on Sunday night at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Chasing a 203-run target was never easy for SRH and the duo of Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma started off accordingly. They went berserk after inexperienced Mukesh Choudhary and debutant Simarjeet Singh, smashing a flurry of boundaries to bring a 50-run opening stand inside the powerplay.

They added 58 runs for the opening wicket before the Choudhary broke the opening pair in the sixth over. Abhishek went for a lofted pull off a slower delivery and was caught by Dwaine Pretorius at the long-on. The left-arm pacer struck on the very next ball and got the better of Rahul Tripathi for a first-ball duck, creating a hat-trick chance for himself but he had to wait for that as skipper MS Dhoni decided to bring in the spin attack.

