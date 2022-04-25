IPL 2022: 'MS Dhoni Wants That Particular Moment' - Brad Hogg Highlights Former CSK Captain's Plan in Final Over

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned back the clock against Mumbai Indians to secure a win for Chennai Super Kings in the final over of the match. Dhoni, who has been regarded as one of the best finishers to ever play the game, once again did the job for CSK when they needed 17 runs from the last over of the match against Jaydev Unadkat. The match went to the final ball where 4 runs were required and the former CSK captain took his team over the victory line.

Former Australian cricketer turned expert Brad Hogg talked about Dhoni’s finishing skills and decoded his plans in the business end of the game. The veteran spinner said that Dhoni has a self-belief that he can get his team over the line whatever the target is in the final over.

“MS Dhoni wants that particular moment. He wants it because he believes in himself. No target is too big. Whether it’s 15 runs an over or 30 runs an over, he still believes that he can get his team over the line. Also the reputation, he already knows that the bowler is thinking that he is good at this role at the back end and he can win from any situation," Hogg said on his Youtube Channel.

Hogg further pointed out that Dhoni doesn’t target the 18th and 19th over and in the 20th he played with the bowler’s mind.

“His scoring rate is not that high in the 18th and the 19th over," he added. “He is just working the ball around, making sure that he’s got control of the run rate. It’s between him and the bowler in the final over and he tries to attack the bowler in the first couple of balls. Once he does that, his reputation overrides the bowler’s mind," he added.

Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from the talismanic Dhoni once again while eyeing improvement on multiple fronts when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL on Sunday.

CSK have won two out of their seven matches so far while Punjab Kings are a touch better with three victories from seven outings.

While PBKS are placed eighth, CSK occupy the penultimate slot in the IPL points table

