IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts With Special Gesture, Signs CSK Jerseys for Youngsters

Chennai Superkings IPL 2022 campaign came to an end with a five-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians. Nonetheless, this didn’t stop MS Dhoni from signing his CSK jersey for Mumbai Indians’ bowling coach Shane Bond, pics of which are going viral even as of writing this report. In fact, he signed a bunch of jerseys that were for Mumbai youngsters who must be demoralized after a horror campaign. Meanwhile, Bond was seen standing there picking up the jerseys one by one. Chennai Superkings are currently ninth in a ten-team IPL, especially after Thursday’s loss to Mumbai Indians.

“The fast bowlers, to have both of them (Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh) bowling really well is a big positive. Not to forget we’ll have two more fast bowlers coming in to the next season and we have a few more up our sleeves. We just want to give them ample time to prepare for what the IPL holds for them," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

“So we have a few positives that we’ll take into the next season but what is important is that whatever gaps are there, to try to fill in those gaps so that leakages don’t happen."

The former India captain was happy that the IPL has seen the rise of many fast bowlers.

“It’s good to have them. We have gone through a period where we never had extraordinary bench strength with fast bowlers. Also what happens is fast bowlers, they take their time to mature. If you’re lucky, you get somebody who in six months’ time can feature in all the different formats, whether Test cricket, one-day or T20. I feel that’s what IPL is doing.

“It’s an opportunity for them and a lot of them become slightly more bold and a bit more courageous which is important in a format like this. They want to take the opposition head on and that has been the difference.

