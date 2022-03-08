IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's ‘Grandpa’ Avatar in Latest Promo Leaves Internet Impressed

While there might be some time left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to start, MS Dhoni is already impressing fans with his performance. No, we are not talking about his on-field outing but his onscreen performances in the IPL promos. After fans loved Thala’s bus driver avatar in the first IPL promo, Dhoni is back with yet another campaign where fans get to see a ‘grandpa’ version of the ace cricketer. The promo shows Dhoni as an old man who is ready to make any excuse for the sake of the IPL.

Watch it here

The promo, since being shared, has garnered over 2 lakh views on Twitter along with a flood of reactions praising Dhoni’s acting skills.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has reached Surat for the training camp of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the start of IPL 15 from March 23. In a video shared by the franchise on Twitter, Dhoni can be seen walking into the stadium with other CSK players for the training session amid fans’ queues on the street to catch their glimpse. The defending champions are the first IPL team to start their training camp.

CSK’s preparation suffered a major blow after pacer Deepak Chahar got injured while turning out for India in the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata last month. The pacer pulled his hamstring while running to bowl in the match and had to be taken off the field.

Chahar is set to miss a major part of the tournament and it’s likely that he could even be ruled out for the entire season. He is currently going under rehabilitation for his injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and a final confirmation about his availability is still awaited. Chahar was signed for a whopping Rs 14 crore by CSK at the IPL mega auctions in Bengaluru.

CSK will kick off their IPL 15 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on March 26.

