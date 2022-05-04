Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved that age is just a number for him as he executed a fine display of glovework to dismiss Glenn Maxwell during the Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It was the final ball of the 9th over when Virat Kohli tapped Ravindra Jadeja’s delivery on cover and tried to steal the run after yes and no the RCB duo went for the run. However, Robin Uthappa collected the ball quickly and threw it at the wicketkeeper’s end where Dhoni dismantled the stumps in a flash of a second to end Maxwell’s stay in the middle.

The Aussie all-rounder’s lean patch with the bat continued as he scored just 3 runs against the defending champions.

Earlier, CKS skipper Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

RCB were off to a good start with a 62-run stand between Kohli and Faf du Plessis. However, CSK bounced back as Moeen Ali, who was the only change for CSK in the XI, dismissed Du Plessis for 38 and triggered a mini-collapse with Maxwell and Kohli following their skipper to the pavilion.

At toss, Dhoni felt that the dew is going to take place in the final stage of the game as the toss is not going to make a big difference in the clash.

“We will bowl first. It stops a bit initially. And it’s one of the venues where toss doesn’t matter much because it’s an open ground so the dew sets in pretty late. One change, in place of Santner we have Moeen. We have had partnerships and we want to be more consistent," Dhoni said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Maxwell was confident of getting back to form before the clash as he told the broadcasters that a big score is round the corner for him.

“It has been probably a bit indifferent (on his form). I feel like I have been hitting the ball well, I feel there’s a big score round the corner. It has been a hard couple of games for us but we still have a great vibe around the group, if we can get a little bit of a run towards the finals (playoffs) then we can make an impact this season," said Maxwell to broadcasters Star Sports in a pre-match chat.

