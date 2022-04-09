IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Bowling Department Looks Weak, No Bowler to Support Jasprit Bumrah - Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan feels that Mumbai Indians don’t have the best bowling attacks this season as pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also missing a bowler who can support him. Mumbai, who are often called the slow-starters, have already lost their first three matches of the season. The 2022 auction forced Mumbai Indians to let go of several of their star performers and now, they are struggling to maintain a balance this season in their absence.

However, Pathan believes Mumbai Indians are still capable of making a comeback this season, which they have also done in the past seasons.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback from situations like these. They’ve done it in the past, back in 2014 and 2015. In IPL 2015, they were in a similar situation and came from behind to lift the title, but that team was a little different," Pathan said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live.

Pathan further said that the MI batting looks better as compared to their bowling attack as young guns like Tilak Verma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have scored runs for their side.

“This year, MI doesn’t have a bowler who can support (Jasprit) Bumrah well. This is a major headache for the captain. MI’s batting still looks good as they have young Tilak Varma doing well, Suryakumar Yadav starred in his comeback game, and Ishan Kishan has been firing at the top. You hope Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard will also score runs as the tournament progresses but their bowling department looks weak, especially the pace attack. Traditionally, the pitches in Maharashtra have suited fast bowlers and if the seamers do their job well, then Murugan Ashwin will also return with better figures," he added.

Live Score RCB vs MI IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Advertisement

During the same discussion, former Mumbai Indians placer Harbhajan Singh heaped huge praise on Suryakumar Yadav for his 52-run knock against KKR in his comeback match from injury.

Harbhajan further compared Suryakumar Yadav’s 360-degree playing abilities to AB de Villiers and rated the MI batter as pure gold.

“He’s an amazing batsman. He’s made an immediate impact in the very first game and it never felt like he was playing after such a long time. Some of the shots he played against KKR were just outrageous. You generally see batters play a sweep shot against spinners but he played it to perfection against pace which is never an easy shot to attempt. He’s a complete 360-degree player. People talk about AB de Villiers, but for me, he’s pure gold," Harbhajan said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here