IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch Out For

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians start their season on March 27 when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium. The team didn’t qualify for the playoffs last year after having won the back-to-back titles. However, having rebuild their squad this year, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise will hope to restore the order once IPL 2022 gets underway.

Here we take a look at the five players who could play a major role for them through the season:

Dewald Brevis

Brevis has rightly been nicknamed ‘Baby AB’ due to the uncanny resemblance with the legendary AB de Villiers’ shot-making. And the similarity doesn’t stop there. Brevis has shown immense potential and the player of the tournament award the 2022 U-19 World Cup is a proof of that. His 506 runs in six innings have primed him for graduating to the senior South Africa team and therefore, IPL franchises had their eyes set on him keeping future in mind. As it turned out Mumbai Indians acquired his services at the auction to add to their batting arsenal. After U-19, IPL will be Brevis’s next challenge or perhaps the biggest of his career yet.

Tim David

The Singapore international has been in high demand across T20 competitions. He has impressed with his ferocious hitting and MI will hope he will become a key player in their squad since he bats in the middle-order. David has enjoyed success in BBL, CPL and PSL. This isn’t his first brush with IPL though. He has played one match for Royal Challengers Bangalore and will now aim to replicate his success in IPL having been roped in by the most successful team in the league’s history. The 26-year-old has played 89 T20s and scored 1965 runs at 33.87 and strike-rate of 159.36.

Ishan Kishan

The rising superstars has been one of the most talked about Indian cricketers in the recent past, mainly due to his exploits for MI in IPL. He battled form with critics raising doubts over his consistency but the wicketkeeper-batter bounced back last season during the fag end of IPL to prove he’s in for the long haul. He is expected to open innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma this season and the team will hope he fires regularly. The 23-year-old has scored 2902 runs in 115 T20s at 28.73 and a strike-rate of 132.20.

Jasprit Bumrah

With Trent Boult no longer part of MI, Bumrah will have to shoulder some extra responsibility this season. Not only will he be leading their attack but also guide others around him. He was one of the four players MI retained rightly so. He pinpoint Yorkers and variations make him a prized possession especially when the opponent batters are in the hitting mode or during the death-overs. The 28-year-old has 238 wickets from 193 T20s at 21.21 and has an economy of 7.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar has been one of the most consistent performers for MI. He comes in to bat at the vital no. 3 spot for the franchise. He can play the anchor’s role and can play big shots at will. After captain Rohit, he was their second-highest run-getter last season with 317 runs at 22.64 and a strike-rate of 143.43. There are reports he might take some time before attaining full fitness and therefore miss the team’s season opener against Delhi Capitals. Surya picked up an injury while on India duty and had just picked player of the series award for his show in the West Indies T20I series.

