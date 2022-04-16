IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Lose Sixth Game in a Row For Their Worst Ever Start to a Season

Mumbai Indians continue to search for their first win of IPL 2022 having suffered their sixth straight loss in a row - the first time it has happened to the five-time winners in their history. This is the worst ever start to a season by the franchise as joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019) and Delhi Daredevils (2013) to become the third team in IPL history to lose first six game of the season.

Facing newbie Lucknow Super Giants, MI were set a massive 200 to win after a sparkling century from KL Rahul. In reply, MI finished with 181/9 with LSG winning by 18 runs.

MI have become the seventh team in IPL history to lose six successive games. Aside from MI, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors, Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, Deccan Chargers and RCB are the other six to have suffered the ignominy of losing six games on the trot.

MI captain Rohit Sharma took fill responsibility of the horror show. “If I know what’s going wrong, I’d correct it but it’s not coming off. I’m trying to prepare myself in the way I prepare for every game, that is no different. It’s not coming off," Rohit said after MI’s defeat.

“I take the full responsibility of not putting the team in the situation of what they expect from me. I back myself to go out there and enjoy the game and doing what I have been doing all these years. It’s important to keep looking forward. It’s not the end of the world, we have come back before and we will try and come back again," he added.

Rohit said MI are still trying to figure out their best eleven.

“We lost six games now, we are trying to understand what our right combination is, but it all depends on the opposition that we play. When you lose games it is very easy to point out that changes are being made but we try and go with our best XI," he said.

