IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians’ Season Opening Woes Continue

With a loss in their IPL 2022 season opener at the hands of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians’ dismal record in the first match of the tournament continues with ten straight losses. The Rohit Sharma-led five-time champions posted a healthy 177/5 in their 20 overs, only to see DC canter home with eight deliveries to spare. Ishan Kishan’s magnificent unbeaten 81 went in vein as MI leaked runs in the business end of the match giving away 66 runs in the last five over, despite having DC under the pump at 72/5 in the 10th over.

With this loss, Mumbai Indians have now not won their first game of the season since 2012. Interestingly, from 2008 to 2012 they won four out of five of their opening games. However, during that period, MI did not win a single IPL title and from 2013 to till now, they have become the league most successful team with five titles to their name. The last time MI won their opening match of the season was under Harbhajan Singh when MI thrashed Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in Chennai.

In 2013, Royal Challengers pipped MI by two runs at the Chinnaswammy stadium, while in 2014 – Rohit Sharma’s first season as the full-fledged captain – MI went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by 41 runs in Dubai. In 2015, they again lost out to KKR by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens. In 2016 and 2017 they were trumped by Pune Super Giants by nine and seven wickets, respectively. In 2018, CSK won a narrow contest by one wicket in Mumbai while in 2019 they lost to Delhi Capitals by 37 runs. CSK beat MI by five wickets in 2020 by five wickets in Dubai and the 2021 and 2022 they succumbed to RCB and DC.

Interestingly, despite the winning starts between 2008 and 2012, MI did not win a single title – they made it to the playoffs three times; but since 2013 MI have entered the playoffs six times in nine years, and went on to win the titles on five occasions (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020).

