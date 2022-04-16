IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Weather Update - Forecast for Today’s MI vs LSG Match

Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for today’s IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants: Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will play host to the high-anticipated game between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. This season, Mumbai Indians are fighting for their survival in the IPL, and this is a must-win game.

Mumbai have lost five games in a row to sit at the bottom of the IPL standings. The team has a poor bowling attack. They have conceded over 175 runs thrice in their five matches. The batting line-up is also heavily dependent on youngsters like Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis as Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are yet to showcase their skills. They will again enter the Saturday match as underdogs.

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants, they have a fierce squad at their disposal. The team has outstanding depth in their bowling and batting line-up due to the presence of all-rounders. Though it is quite early in the league, KL Rahul’s side are being considered one of the final four teams. So far, they have won three matches while the result didn’t go their way in two games.

Weather report

Sunny weather conditions are likely on April 16, Saturday, in Mumbai during the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter. The temperature will be around 32 degrees celsius. The chances of rain interrupting the game are nill. The humidity and wind speed can be clocked at 64 percent and 19 km/h.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) probable playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Playing XI: Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Playing XI: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni

