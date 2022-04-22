IPL 2022: Mumbai Weather Forecast For Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Clash

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will aim to continue their winning streak when they face each other in an IPL match on Friday. Rajasthan had secured a nail-biting seven-run finish in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Skipper Sanju Samson can be content with his side’s batting but bowling unit will certainly be a point of concern.

Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 217 against Kolkata. In reply, the Shreyas Iyer-led side were bundled out for 210 in 19.4 overs. Rajasthan’s Yuzvendra Chahal turned out to be the best bowler of the match after securing a fifer.

Coming to Delhi Capitals, the side exhibited a superb bowling show as they bundled out Punjab Kings for a paltry total of 115 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each as pacer Mustafizur Rahman bagged one wicket to restrict Punjab within an achievable total. In reply, Rishabh Pant’s men scored the winning runs with 57 balls remaining.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Delhi vs Rajasthan game. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity is predicted to be around 50 per cent on April 22.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

