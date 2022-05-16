With a comprehensive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, Punjab Kings managed to keep their hopes of playoff qualification alive. Batting first, the Mayank Agarwal-led side got off to a blistering start as openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan flexed their power-hitting skills during the powerplay. The duo put up a 60-run stand before Shikhar was cleaned up by Glenn Maxwell in the fifth over. While the next batter, Bhanuka Rajapaksa fell cheaply, Bairstow on one end, kept Punjab’s scoring rate going with a quickfire 66 off 29 balls. After Bairstow, Liam Livingstone took charge of the Punjab innings, stepping in with a 42-ball 70 even as other batters struggled to get going. Punjab got to a mammoth 209 in a must-win match.

Opening the innings for RCB, Virat Kohli looked in good touch before Kagiso Rabada ended his stay at 20 off 14 balls. Virat’s dismissal was followed by the fall of Faf du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror in the following over. A 64-run partnership between Maxwell and Rajat Patidar gave RCB fans some hope of a comeback, everything appeared to be falling apart after the 10th over. Bangalore lost quick wickets as the required run rate kept mounting up and the team was eventually restricted to 155, suffering a 55-run defeat.

Delhi Capitals also come into the contest with an impressive win against Rajasthan Royals in their last match. The duo of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner ensured that there were no hiccups in the way of Delhi’s win while chasing Rajasthan’s 160.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly clear and warm on Monday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Punjab vs Delhi game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match timings. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 75 per cent.

Punjab Kings (PBKS ) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XIs

Punjab Kings Predicted Line-up: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Micthell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C) (W), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nrtje, Chetan Sakariya

