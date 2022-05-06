IPL 2022: 'My Kids Wanted To Know Why I Can't Score Hundreds Like Jos Buttler'

Explosive Australia opening batter David Warner saved the best for his former franchise as his magnificent 92 not out off 58 balls powered Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Warner made his highest score of the season with the help of 12 fours and three sixes in a power-packed batting display and shared 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 not out off 35 balls) for the unconquered fourth wicket to guide the Capitals to 207 for 3 after being asked to bat.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

The Capitals then restricted the Sunrisers to 186 for 8 with Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/44) sharing five wickets between them to notch up their fifth win of the season.

When he was asked about his performance vis-à-vis Jos Buttler who is also the top scorer of the tournament, he said: “Hopefully they (his kids) are still asleep but I think they might be happy. But I still didn’t get a hundred! Jeebiess, that’s right! I’ll leave that (the hundreds) to Jos," Warner said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier during the season, Warner had spoken about how his kids want him to score a hundred.

“The kids just want to know why I cannot get a hundred and why I cannot do it like Jos Buttler who is hitting sixes as well," Warner had said after the game against Punjab Kings where he had scored 60 runs.

The Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss.

Warner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the Sunrisers playing eleven under controversial circumstances last season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here