IPL 2022: 'My Number is Here, Give Me a Call at Any Stage'-Outgoing Coach Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum gave an emotional farewell speech to Kolkata Knight Riders players and said that he will keep following the team even after his departure. The former New Zealand skipper is set to coach the England team in Test cricket. McCullum is set to replace Chris Silverwood. In his first assignment, McCullum will be taking charge of the Ben Stokes-led team in the three-match series against New Zealand. The Test series is scheduled to kick off on June 6.

“Firstly, Venky a big thank you to you. Three years ago, he took a chance on me as a coach. Since then, it’s been a pretty steep learning curve and I have enjoyed every moment of it. Even the tough times have been pretty big learning curves," McCullum said for Venky Mysore, the Managing Director of Kolkata Knight Riders, in a video shared by KKR.

“I love you, boys. I know the seasons don’t always pan out how you want them to pan out. But I loved the effort that all of you guys put in. My style of coaching is not necessarily about cricket, it’s about life and it’s about relationships and giving you guys confidence. I feel like you guys have trusted me to be able to help you out. Whatever happens, my number is here as well. So feel free to give me a call at any stage. I will keep following all your careers and certainly the franchise," the 40-year-old further added.

Previously, McCullum coached the two-time champions to clinch the runners-up spot in the 2021 edition of IPL. Notably, he had played a blistering inning in the inaugural match of the IPL. In that game, he had scored a blistering 158 off just 73 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the ongoing season of IPL, the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata team finished their campaign with 12 points from 14 matches. In the 15th season of IPL, Kolkata managed to secure six wins and suffered eight defeats.

In their last match, Kolkata had to suffer a two-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting contest. Earlier, Kolkata had commenced their IPL 2022 journey on a promising note after defeating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

