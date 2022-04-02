IPL 2022-Navdeep Saini Injures Head, But Comes Back to Bowl Brilliant Final Over | WATCH

When Navdeep Saini bowls he can really let it rip. He can bowl full throttle at peak fitness, but on Saturday, he bowled at 149kph despite getting hit on his head. It was the catch of dangerman Ishan Kishan whose catch he took and in the process crashed his head onto the ground. But despite this, he managed to regain peak fitness and bowled a stupendous final over against Kieron Pollard giving almost nothing away. You can watch the video:

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal struck crucial blows in successive overs as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 23 runs in the ninth match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

After Jos Buttler’s scintillating 68-ball hundred propelled them to 193/8, Rajasthan struck hard in the final few overs as Mumbai could manage only 170/8. Fifties from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma were not sufficient to deny Rajasthan their second successive win while handing Mumbai their second straight loss of the season.

Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh cheaply in the power-play. But Kishan, who got an unbeaten 81 against Delhi Capitals, began from where he left off. After getting Mumbai off the mark with a smash through cover off Trent Boult, Kishan hit Navdeep Saini with a pulled six over fine leg, followed by a loft over mid-off on a no-ball and hitting the next ball through the same region.

Though Kishan slowed down after the power-play, Varma stepped up to be the aggressor. Varma began by pulling Ashwin between short fine leg and deep backward square leg. The standout shot from the youngster’s innings was his sweetly-timed loft down the ground off Saini. Varma’s impressive show continued when he jumped down the ground and tonked Chahal over deep mid-wicket for six followed by a four swept through fine leg.

Kishan earned a reprieve at 41 when Yashasvi Jaiswal ran across and timed his dive well to take the catch at deep mid-wicket. But as soon as his elbows landed on the ground, the ball popped out of his hands. After bringing up his fifty with a straight drive off Boult, Kishan’s knock ended at 54 as Saini took a screamer at deep square leg but his head hit the ground hard and left the field immediately, ending the 81-run partnership off 54 balls for the third wicket.

