IPL 2022: Netizens Critical of Rohit Sharma For Not Picking up Arjun Tendulkar in Playing XI

After elimination from a playoff contention in the ongoing IPL 2022, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have used the opportunity to test their bench strength as they now build for the next season. MI played with four uncapped Indian players against Sunrisers Hyderabad but a certain Arjun Tendulkar continues to miss the selection bus.

Eager fans were hoping to see the Tendulkar junior finally make his debut for the five-time IPL champions after Rohit’s comments during the post-match presentation of the match against Chennai Super Kings. “There are options that we still want to try," he said.

Arjun, however, failed to make it to the Mumbai’s playing 11 against Hyderabad.

The decision left many miffed with Mumbai Indians’ management and skipper Rohit Sharma. Reacting to Arjun’s exclusion, fans said that the pacer was paying the price of being Sachin Tendulkar’s son.

“Why is Arjun Tendulkar always given the snub? Is it just to show that Sachin Tendulkar is not influencing the team selection??? Inconsequential match and still Arjun is benched. Shame on you" wrote a user.

Another user said that he could not understand MI’s logic of giving replacement players their debut caps while Arjun continues to be benched.

Former Indian opener and commentator Aakash Chopra also backed the cause of Arjun’s selection and said that it was about time that the 22-year-old got his IPL cap.

Fans urged MI to give Arjun an opportunity to play in their season’s last game against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Arjun, who has been associated with MI for the past few seasons, was brought for Rs 30 lakh in the mega auction earlier this year.

Meanwhile, in the match against SRH, MI suffered yet another defeat after coming close to the target set by the Kane Williamson-led side. After a solid start by openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit.

Mumbai lost momentum after balls of successive wickets in the middle overs. While a quickfire 48 off Tim David’s bat attempted to get Mumbai past the winning line but the side was eventually restricted to 190, falling four runs short of the target of 194. With just three victories from their 13 matches, MI will finish at the bottom of points table for the first time in their history.

