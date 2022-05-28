IPL 2022: 'Never Really Felt Backed After 2016'-Gujarat Titans' Man of the Moment David Miller Looks Back at Hard Times

When David Miller speaks, you can feel the pain in his voice. The pain of being labeled inconsistent. In his initial years, Miller was a huge hit among Kings XI Punjab fans (now Punjab Kings). His century against RCB in 2013 gave you the feel that the 23-year-old Protea has finally come off age. And he surely did. For two consecutive years (2013 and 2014), he amassed 418 and 446 runs, respectively. The next time he would attend such levels, seven years later in 2022.

In between, Miller wasn’t the same guy who put RCB fielders to sleep on that fateful night. 2016 was the first time he showed nerves with the bat and then it went downhill. Years like 2020 and 2021 were particularly harsh where he hardly played any game, just ten in two seasons. As a result, his form suffered and he accounted for 124 runs. More than runs, it affected his psyche. The South African, who is in the midst of a superb season for Gujarat Titans, recalled hard times.

“I feel like I am repeating myself. But one thing that changed this season, is that I am playing every game. The last four-five years in IPL….I had a bad season in 2016 and then haven’t really felt backed at all. That’s the nature of the IPL. There are so many overseas players and only four can play. I had to go back and work on my game. Although I felt really good playing for the domestic teams in South Africa, I was looking to find that good nick. That’s what happened this season."

“I have been playing all the games and that allows you to settle down. Which helps you in not really worry about the selection, but win games," he said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the big IPL final.

“As you get older and mature, you do understand the pressure and how to deal with failures. What works for you as a player. What you need to do and what you don’t need to do," he added.

Miller, who made his IPL debut in 2011 at the age of 21, has seen it all. He has been the star at Kings XI Punjab, then saw it all go. At one occasion he was even stripped of his captaincy by the franchise. Maybe he is right. This sort of maturity in his thirties can only be accumulated through failures. Thankfully, it seems that he has finally found his match. A team where he can be himself.

“The environment has a big part to play in all of our performances. If the players are well looked after off the field, and you make them feel comfortable. And you can be yourself. It will come out in the game."

Going through the form of his life, the Protea is redefining rules of finishing in T20 cricket. The 32-year-old has not only looked supremely fit, throwing himself around and stealing singles, his strike rate also sees a spike. It has gone up to 141. As Rajasthan Royals’ Prasidh Krishna found out in Qualifier One.

GT needed 16 off 6 in a knockout game, and off went ‘Killer Miller’. 6,6,6…Game over.

If Miller is acing the finishing act this season, then he is got some competition from RCB’s Dinesh Karthik, who like Miller, is making the most of a second wind. The RCB batter had said that he practices for ‘these situations’. Does Miller also resort to visualization? Turns out he did.

“I do visualize scenarios all the time when I am training. I don’t visualize a particular scenario, but every time facing a bowler, I am thinking where the fielders would be. Or what kind of situation would I be in. I have been doing this for last eight or nine years. And I think it helps a lot. You are not only hitting balls at the nets, you also have a purpose," he said while replying to a query from News 18 Cricketnext.

Miller is not the only finisher at Gujarat Titans. He has Rahul Tewatia, who time and again proved that he can be as calm and calculative like Miller. A case in point could be against Punjab Kings where the duo played their part and brought the equation down to 12 off 2. That’s where Tewatia stepped in and smashed back to back sixes to seal the deal. Miller said he had ‘built a relationship’ with Tewatia at Punjab and then at Rajasthan.

“I know him well (Tewatia). Sometimes in teams you need those connections. Because these relationships can also get you over the line. We are very close and we understand each other’s game. Like what he is thinking. You must know what’s the character of your partner."

Both Miller and Tewatia will form the effective backbone of Gujarat Titan’s batting line up when they take on the winner of the Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Miller quipped he will have his eyes on the game as he has never played at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

“I have never seen the stadium, I have only seen the pictures of it. I don’t know what’s the wicket like."

