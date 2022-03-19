IPL 2022: New Punjab Kings Skipper Mayank Agarwal Has His Say On Team's Chances

New Delhi: Newly appointed Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal believes that the franchise has built a title-winning squad for the IPL beginning March 26. After four seasons with the team, Agarwal has been given the leadership responsibility after the shift of his opening partner K L Rahul to the Lucknow franchise. Agarwal amassed 400-plus runs in the last two seasons and formed one of the strongest opening pairings in the IPL alongside Rahul but the team failed to make the play-offs.

Punjab were praised for getting the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Odean Smith at the IPL auction. Apart from the other retained player in Arshdeep Singh, Punjab also bought back uncapped power-hitter Shahrukh Khan. The team has underperformed for years and their only final appearance came way back in 2014.

The management has pinned hopes on its latest recruits to change the team’s fortunes. “We like to believe that we do have a title winning squad and now it is upon us as players to execute our skills under pressure and see what we can make out of it," Agarwal told .

