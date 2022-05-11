IPL 2022: Not a Lot of People Gave us a Chance at Start But Here We're Sitting on Top of Table - Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill played a sensational 63*-run knock on a tricky batting surface to help his team seal a place in the playoffs with a 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Gill has endured a hot and cold season but he returned to form in the last match with a half-century against Mumbai Indians which went in vain. However, on Tuesday, the GT opener made it count and stood strong till the end to help his team post a fighting total.

After that match, Gill said it was one of his goals to finish the game for his team on atleast 3 to 4 occasions and he was happy to do it against Lucknow.

“It’s quite pleasing. When you’re there till the end, you finish the match for your team. It was one of the goals I had before the start of the season that I want to finish at least three or four matches for the team," Gill said after receiving the Man of the Match Award.

Apart from him, no one from both teams managed to hit the 50-run mark on the tricky surface. Talking about the pitch, Gill said that the ball was nipping around in the initial overs which caused some trouble as Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade inside powerplay overs.

“I didn’t expect the ball to seam as much in the start but it was nipping around in the first three or four overs," he added.

The 22-year-old youngster said that Lucknow spinner Krunal Pandya missed the trick by not pitching the ball up as he was reluctant to the short balls which allowed him to rotate strike easily.

“I was expecting their spinners to get turn. I felt that they didn’t bowl up as much. If Krunal would have bowled up, it would have been difficult for us. But he was bowling short, a bit conservative and it was easy for us to manoeuvre around and we kept on picking those singles which are important on these type of wickets," Gill said.

He further said it’s great to sit on the top of points table as not many give Gujarat a chance to qualify for the playoffs at the start of the season.

“Coming into the season, not many people gave us a chance or thought we’d qualify but here we are sitting on top of the table so it feels pretty good," he said.

Gill didn’t come to field in the second innings due to back issues but he is hopeful that it will be fine soon.

“The ground was soft and I had a bit of back issues, but hopefully it would all be fine by the next match," he concluded.

