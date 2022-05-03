IPL 2022: Not New to Adversities, Rinku Singh Finally Has His IPL Moment

Life was tough for Rinku Singh. Be it his daily struggles to pay off a huge debt with his family’s meagre earnings, or be it his struggles to make his way to the playing eleven i nthe IPL. The 24-year-old from Aligarh had made news when he was bought for INR 80 lakh by KKR in 2018 auctions, but he had to wait to make a mark on the big stage. He himself was quite vocal about it after taking KKR to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. “A lot of players have played Ranji from Aligarh, but I am the first to play the IPL. This is the big league and there is a lot of pressure obviously. I have been waiting for the last five years to get a chance. I worked very hard, came back from injury and did well in the domestic circuit as well." He was let go by the franchise only to be reacquired at a cost of INR 55 lakh in 2022 mega auctions.

But adversities are something which is not new for Rinku. There was a time when he was nearly forced to work as domestic help as money was hard to come by. “He (brother) took me to a place where they asked me to be a domestic worker — saaf, safaai aur pochaa maarna (sweeping and mopping). I came back home and told my mother, ‘I will not go again. Let me just try my luck in cricket," he told The Indian Express back in 2018.

A few years back, Rinku’s family had a debt of Rs 5 lakh, he had to save up his UP Under-19 allowance to try and repay it. Rinku’s father, Khanchandra delivers LPG cylinders to homes, while one brother drives an autorickshaw. Rinku, third among five siblings was not good in academics and he knew his only shot at providing for his family was cricket.

Born on October 12, 1997 in Aligarh, Rinku was picked by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2017 but failed to get a chance. He was picked by KKR in the 2018 and remained with KKR till 2021 when he was ruled out of IPL due to a knee injury and was later replaced by Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

In between, he also coped three-month suspension by the BCCI in 2019 for playing in a T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi. Despite being part of KKR setup, Rinku had managed to feature in just a handful of games - 10 games - with a best for just 30. In 2021, he did not play a single game. This season, he was used only twice before the RR game and showed glimpses of what he could do with scores of 35 (28 balls) against Gujarat Titans and 23 (16) vs Delhi Capitals.

On Monday, Rinku’s time came against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022—almost five years later he was bought. And the man from Aligarh was ready. KKR were struggling, chasing a target of 152 as they had lost their skipper Shreyas Iyer. Patience was the need of the hour, but Rinku, who had seen a lot at such a young age, never quite paid heed. He smashed the first ball for four.

Needing 46 off 30 balls, he then played the shot of the day, a paddle scoop to a 141 kmph Sen delivery on his legs high and mighty over the fine leg fence. The youngster from Aligarh meant business as he found the fence at crucial junctures to first bring down the equation to 31 runs off 18 balls. Rinku then continued his onslaught against Prasidh, who conceded 17 runs in the penultimate over, which included two boundaries from the left-hander’s blade, as KKR wrapped up the match in style.

For those who follow domestic cricket closely, it should not come as a surprise that Rinku finally had his moment under the sun. For UP, he has been their last line of defence for a few years now. He made is FC debut in 2016-17 with 692 runs at 49.43 and followed it up with a stellar 2018-19 season of 953 runs at an average of 105.88. So far he has scored 2307 runs in 46 innings in first-class cricket, hitting five hundreds and 16 fifties. In 41 List A matches, Rinku has compiled 1,414 runs (one century and 12 fifties) and in T20 cricket, he has scored 1,081 runs in 64 matches at a strike rate of 138.5 and average of 24.56.

