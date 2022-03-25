Although Virat Kohli opened up for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2021, this year his fans are again debating which position their idol should bat. Last year’s situation was different. Kohli opened as he was eyeing to open for India in the ICC T20 World Cup as well. This year, he will be a free soul with nothing to lose. His numbers weren’t that impressive either as he accounted for 339 runs in 15 innings for RCB at an average of 28.9. Some are really not sure if Kohli is the man to open, since RCB doesn’t have a ‘proper number three.’ Meanwhile former India coach Ravi Shastri said that depends on the ‘balance of the team.’

“That depends on the balance of the team," Shastri said. “I wouldn’t know what their middle order is, but just in case they’ve got a very strong middle order, then there’s no harm in Virat opening," Shastri said on ‘ESPN Cricinfo.’

Even Daniel Vettori said that Kohli must open, citing that this has been a ‘discussion point’ every year at the IPL. “I think every year this is a discussion point. Every year, by the time the season finishes, Virat Kohli opening becomes the right option. It’s irrelevant who is at the other end. I think he performs better in situations where he is allowed more time and his stroke-making is more successful in those first six overs," Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.

Virat Kohli nowadays looks “stress-free" without the burden of captaincy weighing him down, a dangerous sign for the opposition teams in the upcoming IPL, feels Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Glenn Maxwell. Kohli, who relinquished RCB captaincy after last year’s IPL, has also resigned from T20 and Test captaincy while being removed from ODI leadership role.

RCB may open with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. They will be followed by young Indian batsman Anuj Rawat at number three.

