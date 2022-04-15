IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder Jos Buttler Reacts After Being Overtaken By Hardik Pandya | WATCH

The orange cap changed hands twice in an interesting turn of events in the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match which took place on Thursday. It was Buttler who came into the game with cap firmly under his hold with 218 runs. But then Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya played a blinder of an innings, slamming 87 not out off 52 balls comprising eight fours and four sixes. And with it, Pandya also took the Orange Cap; interestingly, he was not even in top five when the game had begun.

Pandya had hit Prasidh Krishna in the 17th over to overtake Buttler. In such a scenario, the caps usually are exchanged, but Buttler firmly tucked it into his back. As you can see in this video:

However, the Englishmen had the last laugh when he scored a fifty while chasing the 193 run target for RR. He scored a 54 off 24 balls with eight fours and three sixes, thus taking back the Orange Cap. With 272 runs at an average of 68, Buttler is back at the pinnacle, followed by Pandya (228) at second, Shivam Dube (207) and third, Shubman Gill (200) at fourth and Shimron Hetmyer (197) at five.

Meanwhile, despite all that effort, RR couldn’t overtake that target of 193. Chasing a big total, Jos Buttler, who played an attacking knock (54 off 24), gave Rajasthan a flying start. He first smashed Mohammed Shami for three back-to-back boundaries in the very first over and then hit debutant Yash Dayal for two boundaries and a six in the second over.

A sensational unbeaten half-century by Hardik (87 not out off 52) powered Gujarat Titans to 192/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Hardik, Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) and David Miller (31 not out off 14) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat. Lower down the order, Shimron Hetmyer (29), Riyan Parag (18) and James Neesham (17) tried hard but it was not good enough as Rajasthan were restricted to 155-9 in 20 overs, losing by 37 runs.

