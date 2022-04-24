IPL 2022: Out of Form Virat Kohli Spotted Speaking to Brian Lara; Fans Say 'Big Innings Coming'

Virat Kohli’s wretched form continued as he was again dismissed outside the off-stump of the very first delivery he faced with Royal Challengers Bangalore huffing and puffing their way to a meager 68 all out in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday. This was the sixth-lowest total in the history of IPL. Meanwhile, Kohli’s poor form continued as he fell to a ‘jaffa’ off Marco Jansen which had pace and swing. This was also Kohli’s sixth gold duck. After the match the King was seen speaking to the Prince of Trinidad. Fans were soon to jump into a conclusion, saying that Kohli might be looking for some tips.

There couldn’t have been a quicker end to a contest as Jansen removed Faf du Plessis (5), Kohli (0) and Anuj Rawat (0) off second, third and final delivery of the second over to make it 8 for 3.

It soon became 20 for 4 when Natarajan got Glenn Maxwell (12) caught brilliantly by skipper Kane Williamson at mid-off. The other player to reach double figure was Suyash Prabhudesai (15).

But, it is Kohli’s dismissal that would certainly deflate his legion of fans as his problems outside the off-stump seems to have resurfaced.

Jansen did pose problems for Kohli during the South Africa Test series few months back and again bowled the ideal Test match length, full and getting the ball to either shape in or hold its line.

In the last match against Lucknow, it was the backward point that was in operation and Kohli’s propensity to jab at deliveries on off-stump channel with hard hands caused his undoing with Aiden Markram snapping it in second slip.

