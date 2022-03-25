IPL 2022: Padikkal or Yashasvi - Who Will Open With Buttler; Pick Rajasthan Royals' Strongest XI

With a rejuvenated squad, inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be keen to start afresh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The franchise let go the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and a dynamic all-rounder in Rahul Tewatia. However, coming into the mega auctions, they made some smart buys to constitute a strong group of players.

Amon Indian capped players, they got Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on board. At the same time, they roped in Devdutt Padikkal who had garnered massive praise for his batting heroics in the recent past. Among fast bowlers, they bought Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini who will join Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the pace department.

The purchase of Shimron Hetmyer is the most lucrative one they made at the auctions. With Jos Buttler, Yashaswu Jaiswal already there, RR’s batting is expected to tick all the boxes.

Skipper Sanju Samson would be center of attraction of the team this year. His gifted timing and intent can take away the game from the opposition in no time. His association with the team for a long was the reason why the franchise showed faith in him and decided to cement is spot.

Our Predicted XI for Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

