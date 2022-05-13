IPL 2022: Pat Cummins Leaves for Australia, Set to Undergo Rehab For Hip Injury

In a major blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has left the tournament with a minor hip injury. KKR have a stiff chance to make it to the playoffs and they have just two games remaining. In such a scenario, the franchise released its pace mainstay as he will have to undergo rehab and then fly out to Sri Lanka for a six-week-long tour. He has already left the bio bubble.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“Cummins had been managing the niggle through the IPL but, with Kolkata only having an outside chance of making the playoffs, he will complete his rehabilitation at home before flying out for the ODI and Test legs of next month’s Sri Lanka tour," said a report at ‘Cricket.com.au.’

In IPL 2022, Cummins featured in five matches for Kolkata, where he set the tournament alight with a record 14-ball half-century to be unbeaten on 56 against Mumbai Indians in Pune after recording figures of 2/49. But poor showings with the ball meant Cummins didn’t turn out for Kolkata till the return match against Mumbai came on Monday, picking 3/22 in a 52-run win.

Overall, Cummins picked seven wickets in five matches of IPL 2022, at an economy rate of 10.68 while averaging 30.28. “Cummins’ recovery is only expected to take a fortnight. It had already been announced he would miss the three T20 Internationals that begin the six-week long tour of Sri Lanka," further said the report.

Cummins had entered IPL 2022 on the back of leading Australia to a historic 1-0 Test series win in Pakistan. In the third and final Test at Lahore, Cummins picked figures of 5/56 and 3/23 in Lahore to play a crucial hand in Australia winning the match by 115 runs and emerge victorious in the series.

Kolkata’s next match in IPL 2022 will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here