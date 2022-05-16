IPL 2022: PBKS Stopped From Calling Back Jitesh Sharma After Match Official's Intervention, Here's Why

The IPL 2022 contest between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals produced a couple of chaotic scenes. The first was when DC allrounder Lalit Yadav ended up with a wild throw and thus letting go off a golden chance to run out Shikhar Dhawan and then the second occurred when PBKS tried recalling Jitesh Sharma back to the dug-out but were stopped by a match official from doing so.

So let’s start from the very beginning.

PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal had ben clean bowled by DC left-arm spinner Axar Patel. To counter Axar, the PBKS wanted to send a lefty, probably Harpreet Brar. Their plan went awry when a geared up Jitesh, a right-hand batter, entered the field before realsing what his team has planned for.

PBKS coach Anil Kumble screamed Jitesh to turn back but the umpire intervened, stopping them from recalling their batter back who had crossed the boundary and as per the rule, entered the field of play and therefore wasn’t allowed back.

The entire sequence of event though reflected poorly on PBKS dug-out, putting a big question mark over their game awareness and communication.

Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh combined to take six wickets and kept DC to 159/7 in 20 overs after PBKS opted to bowl first. DC raced away to 59/2 in Powerplay before losing way.

However, Mitchell Marsh continued his fine form this season, peeling off a second straight fifty, hitting 63 off 48 to prevent the DC innings from unraveling.

DC began their innings with David Warner who had a new opening partner in Sarfaraz Khan. However, Warner fell for a golden duck before Sarfaraz was joined by Marsh as the duo counterattacked to lead a quick recovery.

Sarfaraz fell for a 16-ball 32 in the fifth over and after that, PBKS began clawing their way back.

