IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XIs: Is This How The Two Teams Could Line up?

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be targeting consistency and hoping for a turnaround in their respective fortunes when the two teams clash on Monday night. Punjab, under new captain Mayank Agarwal, performed really poorly in their last game against Delhi Capitals as they lost the match by nine wickets. Chennai are also undergoing a poor season with new skipper Ravindra Jadeja struggling. The defending champions have only won two games in seven outings though the return of MS Dhoni as finisher in the last match provided a glimmer of hope for the Yellow Jersey fans.

Punjab are just above Chennai in the points table as they have won three of the seven matches so far which currently placed them at 7th spot in the standings.

Coming to the probable XI, both Punjab and Chennai are expected to put the same squad on the field as their last respective matches. Agarwal returned to lead Punjab in the last match after a brief injury hiatus.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Dwayne Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Prashant Solanki, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube

