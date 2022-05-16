IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC: Head to Head Record And Other Key Stats From DY Patil Stadium

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are set to lock horns in a virtual play-off on Monday. The team winning the contest will inch closer to a playoff berth whereas a loss may end their hope in the tournament. Punjab Kings will come into the contest with an impressive all-around performance in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first the Mayank Agarwal-led side set a total of 209 banking on brilliant performances by Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone who stepped up with another 50 in IPL 2022. While RCB got to a decent start with Virat Kohli looking in good touch during his stay at the crease, Punjab bowlers soon made a comeback to pick up quick wickets.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

A 64-run partnership between Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar attempted to offer support to the run chase, but Punjab bowlers soon crushed RCB’s hopes. Bangalore was eventually restricted to 155 giving a 55-run victory to Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals too registered a victory against Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. Chasing 161, Delhi got past the finishing line in the 19th over banking on Mitchell Marsh’s 89 supported by a 41-ball 52 by David Warner.

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have come face to face on 29 occasions. Out of which, Punjab has won 15 matches while 14 have gone in favour of Delhi. In the last five outings, however, DC has 4-1 lead over the Delhi side.

PBKS vs DC previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, DC defeated Punjab by nine wickets and 57 balls to spare.

PBKS vs DC Last Five Results

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals won by nine wickets

Delhi Capitals won by seven wickets.

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets.

Punjab Kings won by five wickets.

Delhi Capitals won in a super over

Here is the venue record of Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 24

Matches won by the team batting first: 8

Matches won by the team batting second: 16

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here