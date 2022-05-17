IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Talking Points: David Warner's Golden Duck And The Late Recall

Delhi Capitals managed to finally stitch together two victories in a row for the first time in IPL 2022 thanks to a 17-run win over Punjab Kings, a performance that has given a new lease of life to their playoffs hopes. Mitchell Marsh (63) and Shardul Thakur (4/36) played the starring roles in their impressive show which has lifted them to the fourth spot in the points table.

Here’s a look at the major talking points from the clash

What if…

David Warner walked out to open the innings with a new opening partner in Sarfaraz Khan who began marking his guard. And then strangely, Warner decided he would take the strike instead, a decision which seemingly left Sarfaraz a little annoyed. Why Warner did that? Well, PBKS started with Liam Livingstone – a right-arm spinner and probably Warner was hoping a left-arm spinner would bowl first and when it didn’t happen, he changed his mind. And as luck would have it, Warner got a thick outside edge off the first ball and ended up being caught for a golden duck leaving him with a big question: What if he hadn’t changed his mind and let Sarfaraz remain on the strike?

Livingstone Dazzles…With The Ball

Liam Livingstone has done what he was expected to do with the bat this season - hitting long sixes – in fact his 117m long hit is the biggest six of IPL 2022 so far. On Monday, his PBKS captain threw the challenge to bowl the first over. And he aced it by becoming just the fourth spinner in IPL history to take a wicket off the very first delivery of a match. His first over resulted five runs and a wicket. The Englishman was though taken off the attack and then was recalled for the 12th over. He landed another major blow by having the big-hitting Rishabh Pant stumped on 7. He wasn’t done yet. In his third over, Livingstone got rid of another power-hitter Rovman Powell to further dent DC’s hopes of a big total. He eventually finished with 3/27 – the best figures among PBKS bowlers in the contest.

The Let-off

Lalit Yadav is one of the finest fielders in Delhi Capitals’ squad. He displayed an example of it off his own bowling when he leapt to his left and stopped a flick from Shikhar Dhawan. However, Dhawan kept charging forward and wanted a single despite it not being there but Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the non-striker remained rooted to his crease. Both the batters found themselves at the same end and all Lalit had to do was to throw the ball to the keeper for what should have been a simple run out. However, he became aware of what was happening only after recovering from his effort and amidst the chaos, he ended up throwing the ball to square leg in a rush. And taking advantage of the wild throw, Dhawan ended up getting the risky single he so desperately wanted.

The Late Recall

PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal was cleaned up by left-arm spinner Axar Patel and their coach wanted to send a lefty to counter Axar. Amidst this, Jitesh Sharma, a right-handed batter, geared up and began his walk towards the middle. PBKS’ coach Anil Kumble spotted and screamed at his batter to turn back but a match official intervened immediately, stopping them from recalling Jitesh back who already had crossed the boundary and as per the rule, entered the field of play so couldn’t return unless dismissed or retired hurt/out.

