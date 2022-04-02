IPL 2022: PBKS vs KKR, Talking Points: Umesh Yadav Getting Better Like Old Wine; Russell Storm At Wankhede

Kolkata Knight Riders made a statement as they went on to beat Punjab Kings with 33 balls to spare, but don’t be fooled by the numbers. This game got really close with both the teams engaged in a see-saw battle. Punjab started off with a 62 run powerplay only to lose the plot. Meanwhile, KKR were looking like winning it with ease, which they eventually did, but not before they were reduced to 52/4. There were a few talking points from the game; here are five of them.

Umesh Yadav—The Old Workhorse-No one went after Umesh Yadav in the mega auctions and it clearly hurt him. He revealed how he felt really bad when he was not picked even in the second round with KKR finally picking him up at his base prize. You could feel for him, but no longer. KKR have played three game and in all of them, Yadav was top notch, bowling full throttle, picking wickets in very first overs! Against Punjab he was even better, picking up 4/23 in his four overs. Just like old wine, Umesh is just getting better, and his bowling is, of course, a treat to watch.

Rahul Chahar Bowls Double Wicket Maiden: Punjab were losing the game quite badly at one stage with KKR going all guns blazing in chase of 138. They were 33/1 with both the Iyers looking well set, that’s when Chahar got the ball and let it rip. Two wickets—of skipper Iyer and dangerman Nitish Rana reduced them to 52/4. It was a game-changing over until Russell changed the game single-handedly.

Russell Storm: The game looked in balance, but one batter was in the middle and that was Andre Russell. Yes, he was not in form previously, but against RCB it looked like he is just getting into his nick. And then in Wankhede came the explosion…No rope is long enough when Russell is going all guns blazing and he was in that kind of zone on Friday night. The Jamaican dasher fittingly ended the game with a couple of sixes off Liam Livingstone’s friendly leg-breaks. But before that, he had belted his compatriot Odean Smith for three sixes which saw as many as 30 runs coming off it. That can destroy anyone’s morale.

All-round Kagiso Rabada: Making his debut for Punjab Kings, the South African cricketer came good with bat as well as ball. He walked into bat with his team in tatters at 102/7, and he took the attack to the opposition, slamming Tim Southee for 4,6,6. He was the reason they managed to get to 137. Meanwhile, with the ball he also made an impact to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane.

Odean Smith Flop Show: What a turnaround for Smith. The guy who was belting RCB out of the park in season opener himself got belted. That’s a classic case of hunter getting hunted. He went for 30 runs which could have been demoralising and add to that the disappointing batting performance—9 off 12 balls. From zero to hero in a few days time.

