Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will kickstart their campaign in IPL 2022 on Sunday. The third game of the IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27 from 7:30 pm IST.

Both Bangalore and Punjab have made major changes in their leadership group. Punjab didn’t retain KL Rahul and have handed over the reins to opening batter Mayank Agarwal. RCB, on the other hand, picked Faf du Plessis as the skipper following the resignation of Virat Kohli.

Punjab Kings have totally revamped their squad. They made some stellar deals during the IPL mega auction as they picked players like Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith.

Coming to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team tried to pick their core players again. The team retained Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell. Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Dinesh Karthik are the highlight buys made during the auction.

Weather report

Sunny weather conditions are expected as Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in their season opener of IPL 2022. The temperature will range from 27 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees celsius. The humidity and wind speed can be recorded at 59 per cent and 21 km/h. The weather is likely to be clear as the precipitation chances are just 10 per cent.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) probable playing XIs:

Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford

