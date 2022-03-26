IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will make their first appearance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they face each other at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, March 27. The two teams are witnessing a big change in their leadership groups. Punjab has trusted Mayank Agarwal, while Faf du Plessis has been handed the responsibility of RCB.

Punjab Kings has undergone a major revamp this season, they retained just two players from the previous edition. Punjab has loaded the squad with power-packed players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Liam Livingston. They also have the explosive Shahrukh Khan lower down the order. The bowling looks slightly thin with only Kagiso Rabada being the most experienced in the squad.

Speaking of RCB, they have tried to retain the core. The perennial IPL title hopefuls have a strong bowling attack with Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasaranga. They also have good batting options in Virat Kohli and Glen Maxwell.

When will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start?

The third IPL 2022 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, March 27

Where will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

The match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable playing XI:

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022, Punjab Kings probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Punjab Kings: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Dinesh Karthik, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmad, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul

