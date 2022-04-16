IPL 2022: PBKS vs SRH Pitch Report And Venue Record at DY Patil Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be bidding to record their fourth consecutive win on Sunday when they will play against Punjab Kings. Both the teams are enjoying a good run in the competition so far with three wins, each, under their belt.

Punjab Kings’ last victory came against Mumbai Indians by 12 runs as Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan showed their class with the bat. The two players have emerged as the backbone of the team. Mayank has scored 94 runs at a strike rate of over 130 while Shikhar Dhawan is the leading scorer for the franchise with 197 runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

In the bowlers, it is Rahul Chahar who is leading the attack for Punjab Kings. The spinner has picked seven wickets and is followed by Kagiso Rabada with six wickets.

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have Rahul Tripathi as their top batter. The right-hander has scored 171 runs in five games at an average of 57.00. Abhishek Sharma is also looking good with the bat. Meanwhile, T Natarajan is second in the race of purple cap.

The seamer has scalped 11 wickets so far in five games at an average of 15.45. Both Natarajan and Tripathi were also the heroes of the last game for SRH as they scored a seven-wicket win over KKR.

PBKS vs SRH Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed good success over Punjab Kings in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Orange Army has scored a win in 12 out of the 18 games they have played against Punjab Kings. In the remaining six games Mayank Agarwal’s side won the contest.

PBKS vs SRH last five games’ results

Advertisement

Punjab Kings won by five runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets

Punjab Kings by 12 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 69 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad by 45 runs

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

DY Patil Stadium is likely to offer a balanced wicket during Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture. Since it is a day fixture, no extra help is expected for the batters, especially in the second innings. The pitch is likely to be a little dry and the spinners can rule the game on Sunday.

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20)

Advertisement

T20 matches played at the venue: 15

Matches won by the team batting first: 5

Matches won by the team batting second: 10

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 155

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here