IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH, Team News: Here's Why Mayank Agarwal Misses Out; Sunrisers Take Field Unchanged

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to register their fourth win in a row when they take the field against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 28 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Kane Williamson-led side has been on a roll after a few hiccups at the start of the season. After losing their first two games, they made a rollicking comeback and defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings, followed by Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. A victory against Punjab on Sunday will take them straight to the fourth spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against PBKS. They have taken the field with an unchanged XI that had defeated the KKR a couple of days back.

“We will bowl first. It’s something we’ve done recently; we need to just play according to our plans. The wicket will hold up for the entire game, just need to make those small improvements, the signs are good, and need to adjust to the conditions early. Same team for us," said Williamson at the toss.

PNKS, on the other hand, suffered a massive blow as captain Mayank Agarwal missed out due to an injury in his toe. In his absence, ace India opener Shikhar Dhawan stepped in as captain while young batter Prabhsimran Singh has been added to the line-up as a replacement.

“Mayank got hit on his toe, he should be fine for the next game. So, there’s just one change for us - Prabhsimran is in. We are performing well without depending on individuals - need to continue playing well as a unit, the bowling can get better, we’re working on it. The team is new and we’re taking time to settle. The toss could be an advantage, it’s a bit sticky, the ball could turn, but if we put up a good total, we can put them under pressure," Dhawan said at the toss.

Here are the playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

