POLL: Pick Your Strongest CSK XI for IPL 2022 from the Rejuvenated Squad Led by MS Dhoni

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have constituted a strong group of players for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They tried their best to retain the core group of players by having back the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, and Dwayne Bravo. However, some of their decisions were indeed surprising and one of them was not bidding for veteran Suresh Raina.

The CSK decision-makers also quit the bidding war for Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur midway but to compensate for their absence, they got Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, and Chris Jordan. They showed faith in Robin Uthappa and bought him back at his base price, Rs 2 crore.

CSK is known for housing class spinners every season. They retained Ravindra Jadeja, one of the best in the business, and purchased the likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, and the most surprising among all - Prashant Solanki.

The squad also comprises some quality pacers. With Deepak Chahar set to lead the pace battery, the franchise roped in trusted names like Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, and KM Asif.

With MS Dhoni leading from the front fulfilling post of wicketkeeper, the team has got only one backup option in N Jagadeesan. However, if needed be, Uthappa can also don the gloves as he had done for Kolkata Knight Riders in the past.

By the looks of it, CSK seem to have all bases covered. But it remains to be seen how the rejuvenated side performs on the field and deals with pressure situations.

>CricketNext’s possible Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

