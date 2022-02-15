IPL 2022: Pick Your Sunrisers Hyderabad Strongest XI Led By Kane Willamson

After a horrendous run in 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad tried to put their best forward to create a strong pool of players for the next season. After retaining three of their ‘Orange Army’ men, the franchise is 20-men strong now.

After holding back Kane Williamson, SRH had their leadership sorted but needed to rebuild the team from level 1. All-rounder Washington Sundar was their costliest buy among the Indian players, bagging a price tag of Rs 8.75 crore while Nicholas Pooran became the most among the overseas.

The likes of Rahl Tripathi, Aiden Markram, were the other new faces, the likes of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma returned to their old den.

Among bowlers, Buvneshwar Kumar was back with the dynamic left-arm quick T Natarajan, who would be back in action after a long time. They will be joined by Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen, and Shean Abbot to add fire to the pace attack.

Wicketkeeping of SRH looks sorted as well. Pooran to hold the fort and will be backed by Vishnu Vinod and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips. With Sundar being the top-pick all-rounder, SRH also have Abhishek, Jansen and Shepherd to complete the picture.

Since SRH are done of the season with forming a team, let’s try to form a strong playing XI.

>CricketNext’s possible Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith.

