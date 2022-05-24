Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR Live Streaming: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on TV And Online in India

IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR Live Streaming: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on TV And Online in India

Here you will get live streaming details for IPL 2022 playoffs. (BCCI Photo)
Here you will get live streaming details for IPL 2022 playoffs. (BCCI Photo)

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Here will get all the details as to when, where and how to watch the first qualifier between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India

Advertisement
Trending Desk
Updated: May 24, 2022, 09:30 IST

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to take on each other in Qualifier 1 of the IPL on Tuesday (May 24). Qualifier 1 between Gujarat and Rajasthan will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Gujarat have been in absolutely fine form as they remained consistent throughout the tournament. They lost just four matches out of 14 games in the league stage. Gujarat did suffer a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in their last encounter but the Hardik Pandya-led side will be determined to showcase their true colours in Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals managed to win their last two matches, but skipper Sanju Samson knows very well that getting the better of Gujarat will not at all be an easy task.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In their meeting in the league round, Gujarat had emerged victorious by 37 runs.

Ahead of Tuesday’s (May 24) IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 Qualifier Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2022 Qualifier Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here

Follow us on

first published: May 24, 2022, 09:30 IST