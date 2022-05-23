IPL 2022 Playoffs, Newbies And Old Warhorses: How The Four Contenders Have Fared?

After eight weeks of exciting matches, outstanding individual performances and topsy-turvy results, IPL 2022 heads into its final week. Till a few days back, there was suspense as to which four teams would make it to the playoffs.

Here’s a quick analysis of those that have made the cut.

Gujarat Titans

After the mega auction, not many believed Gujarat Titans would make it to the playoffs, leaving aside finishing on top in points in the league stage. Winning over Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians seemed to have more to do with a regional and cultural fit rather than great cricket logic, for at that point in time the all-rounder was struggling with injury and had even lost his place in the national team. Making him captain seemed like the Titans were playing to the gallery rather than playing to win.

Negotiating Rashid Khan’s transfer from SRH had been a smart move, supplemented with some decent buys in the auction like Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and some others. But would this be enough to challenge nine other teams that looked so formidable at the completion of the auction?

As it transpired, the Titans won most matches (10) to top the points table in the league stage. And they did it in style, winning some matches from impossible situations through the derring-do of Miller, Tewatia and Rashid.

While these upset wins were exhilarating to watch, GT’s strength was also in the consistency of its bowling. Shami invariably gave breakthroughs in the Powerplay, Ferguson bowled at searing speed to hustle batters, Pandya was skillful and controlled, and rookies like Yash Dayal and Sai Kishore showed no nerves, rather an appetite to compete.

Moreover, if some key player failed, there was always someone else who came to the aid of the party. Case in point Wriddhiman Saha who only played because of injury to Wade, but played so well that he made one opener’s spot his own.

Overall, the Titans emerged as the most balanced side, with a fine blend of youth and experience. And, to prove Doubting Thomases wrong, Pandya showed fine leadership qualities, reading match situations superbly, making decisions accordingly to get the best out of his players. Leading from the front, he infused self-belief and ambition in GT, impressing everyone, so much so that he was tipped to lead India in the T20 series against South Africa. It will take something special to beat this team.

Rajasthan Royals

From the inaugural season (2008) when they pulled off a spectacular win with a largely inexperienced and unsung team under the charismatic leadership of Shane Warne, Rajasthan Royals been among the most exciting teams in the IPL but also the most enigmatic. They’ve won matches from very tough positions but also shockingly lost matches that looked like easy pickings. Unable to match the exploits of the first season, the management has frequently experimented with players, sometimes going in for wholesale changes, but success has proved elusive, largely because of an overly adventurous approach.

This year, RR have looked like a team transformed. The old panache and chutzpah is still there, but there’s also greater ambition and focus on winning to go with it. This has seen the team cope better with the ups and downs in the league stages, keep their nerve, tackle the pressure with skill and responsibility than in the past. The reward is second place on the points table after the completion of the league phase, which technically gives them two shots at making the final.

This would not have been possible without clarity of vision, selection of players and communication of intent down the rank and file. Like Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, RR too used the dynamics of the mega auction to their advantage with smart and stellar acquisitions.

For this season (and the next two as well), the team management went back to the drawing board, worked out a new strategy, and using the dynamics of the mega auction to their advantage, got a clutch of high value like Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmeyer, Prasidh Krishna to add to Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal giving the team a fine blend of youth and experience, rich overseas and Indian talent.

This in turn translated into high value returns in the middle. Apart from Buttler and Samson, both in superb touch, all these players have made substantial contributions in taking the team into the play-offs.

Lucknow Super Giants

Solid and consistent, the Super Giants posed a serious challenge to GT, the other new team in the IPL, right through the league stage for the top spot. Led ably by K L Rahul, LSG, more than any other side, showed the value of astute selection in the mega auction. Quinton de Kock was one such. Overlooked by Mumbai Indians, de Kock teamed up brilliantly with Rahul to form perhaps the best opening pair in the tournament. LSG’s batting strength extended into the middle order with Deepak Hooda in his elements, and was beefed up further with the presence of all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis.

The bowling was strong too, with variety and skill in both pace and spin. Young fast bowlers Avesh Khan, and particularly Mohsin Khan, gave the attack wicket-taking potency in the Powerplays and managed to control runs in slog overs too. Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi and the experienced left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya were splendid in middle overs to control things and not let the match spin out of control.

For a fair while, LSG looked unbeatable, but towards the end, they surprisingly started flagging, losing two of their last three matches, more because of nerves than shortage of talent or of in-form players. In fact, it was touch and go in their final match against KKR, the former champions falling short by a whisker (2 runs), to win the humdinger.

What KKR did do, however, is to stall LSG’s progress into the top 2 of the points table with RR instead taking that spot. The Eliminator is a do-or-die match and given LSG’s stuttering performances in the last week or so, RCB might sense they have an opportunity.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Fortune favoured the Challengers from Bangalore when Delhi Capitals blundered badly in their last match against bottom-placed Mumbai Indians and squandered a very good chance to be in the playoffs. While the contest was stiff, Delhi failed to exploit breaks that came their way.

Skipper Rishabh Pant dropped a sitter off Dewald Brevis and then erred in not taking a DRS review against Tim David - replays showed a clear nick. David survived to annihilate the Delhi bowling with stupendous hitting and take his team home. DC started the match favourites, on form, they were ahead of Mumbai. Pant’s mistakes brought them capital punishment and allowed RCB to sneak into the playoffs.

Through the league stage, RCB had waxed and waned. Brilliant in one match, appallingly below par in the next, it had been a roller-coaster ride for the team still seeking its first title, marked by severe inconsistency. Losing by 54 runs to struggling Punjab not only cost them 2 points, but also dented their Net Run Rate and put them on the verge of ouster. In their last game they were up against table toppers Gujarat Titans. It was a must-win match to remain afloat, but without guarantee of a place in the play-offs.

As it happened, RCB upstaged the Titans against all odds, but were still kept on tenterhooks for a few days till DC succumbed to pressure against MI, clearing the path for them to go through.

On form so far, RCB are the most wobbly of the four teams in the playoffs. However, they have some hugely talented players who on their day can win a match on their own, so can’t be discounted.

Sri Lankan legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga, paid top dollar in the mega auction, has provided total value for money with his bowling in the middle overs, picking up wickets at crucial junctures.

Other overseas stars Faf du Plessis, Glen Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood have lived up to the billing. Maxwell finished the league on a high and looks dangerous.

Where Indian players are concerned, it’s been a mixed bag.

Harshal Patel, highest wicket-taker in the tournament last season, has been in excellent form again. Not quite Mohammed Siraj who has leaked runs profusely and not picked up many wickets either.

Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmad have belied their inexperience, showing good talent and temperament. Then there is veteran Dinesh Karthik who has been a revelation with his plucky uninhibited batting to bail the team out of the many crises it faced.

The biggest headline grabber was undoubtedly Virat Kohli. His lean trot stretched astonishingly and agonizingly long. Kohli’s persistent failures looked like it would be the single biggest reason for RCB, who had been in the play-offs in the last three seasons, not making the cut this time.

But in the last match against Titans, he struck prime form. His 73 went a long way in ensuring a win and keeping RCB’s hopes alive.

Was this a signal of Kohli’s redemption that could possibly lead RCB to a title that has eluded them for 15 years?

