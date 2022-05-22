With MI’s win over DC, RCB sneaked into the play offs of IPL 2022. The game turned out to be a thriller with RCB uncertain about their playoff chances, nonetheless, MI beat DC and RCB got through. We now have all the four teams-RCB, GT, LSG & RR, which will play the IPL 2022 playoffs consisting three games—Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator this will be followed by the big IPL 2022 final which will take place in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier Gujarat Titans were the first team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs. GT had won 10 off the first 13 games and never had any doubt regarding their IPL 2022 playoff chances. Meanwhile another new entrant LSG looked set to finish at the top before they lost their way only to come back strong and seal the third place in IPL 2022 playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals entered the IPL 2022 playoff stage for the first time since 2018 as RR restructured their team completely. RR brought in Kumar Sangakkara as a Director of Cricket and the whole team was revamped. RR brought in players like Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal in the lineup and that paid dividends. RR played well throughout the tournament and this is the second time after 2008 that RR have a top-two finish. RR will now take on Gujarat Titans in Kolkata in qualifier 1.

Furthermore, RCB relied heavily on others for their IPL 2022 playoff hopes. RCB had started off well before losing their way. Eventually, RCB kept their nerve and made a big comeback, but their fate was tied to DC. Nonetheless, they find themselves in the last four for the first time since 2016. RCB finished as runners up that year.

Here’s the entire IPL 2022 Playoffs schedule…

QUALIFIER 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - May 24 at 7:30 PM; Eden Gardens, Kolkata

ELIMINATOR: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - May 25 at 7:30 PM; Eden Gardens, Kolkata

QUALIFIER 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator - May 27 at 7:30 PM; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

FINAL: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - May 29 at 7:30 PM; Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

