Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Points Table: KKR on Top, MS Dhoni Orange Cap and Dwayne Bravo Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs KKR Match

IPL 2022 Points Table: KKR on Top, MS Dhoni Orange Cap and Dwayne Bravo Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs KKR Match

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (BCCI)
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (BCCI)

IPL 2022 Points Table after Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match: KKR are top of the table with CSK at the bottom as MS Dhoni holds the Orange Cap and Dwayne Bravo has the Purple Cap

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff| News18.com
Updated: March 26, 2022, 23:49 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders climbed to the top of the 2022 Indian Premier League points table after beating Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

With the loss, CSK are at the bottom of the points table as the other eight teams are yet to play a match.

IPL 2022 - FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP

POS

TEAMS

PLAYED

WON

LOST

N/R

TIED

NET RR

POINTS

1
Kolkata Knight Riders
11000+0.6392
2

Delhi Capitals

00000-0
3

Gujarat Titans

00000-0
4

Lucknow Super Giants

00000-0
5

Mumbai Indians

00000-0
6

Rajasthan Royals

00000-0
7

Punjab Kings

00000-0
8

Royal Challengers Bangalore

00000-0
9

Sunrisers Hyderabad

00000-0
10

Chennai Super Kings

10100-0.6390

RELATED NEWS

Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed his first IPL fifty in nearly three years and also his first as a player to get the Orange Cap ahead of Ajinkya Rahane, who amassed 44 runs.

Dwayne Bravo leads the wicket-taking charts with 3 scalps and is the owner of the Purple Cap, ahead of Umesh Yadav, who has 2 wickets.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: March 26, 2022, 23:20 IST