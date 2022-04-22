IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After CSK vs MI: Mumbai Last, Chennai Second Last; Jos Butler Leads Orange Cap Rankings, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

No changes were seen in the latest points tally in IPL 2022 as Chennai went past Mumbai in a thriller. While Mumbai became the first team to lose seven in a row, Chennai will be smiling as they have notched up their second win of the tournament. However, the good show didn’t convert to something substantial for the Yellow Brigade as they continue to languish at the second last position in a ten-team IPL. CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary wreaked havoc with the new ball before Tilak Varma’s responsible 51 not out off 43 lifted Mumbai Indians to 155 for seven. Dhoni (28 not out off 13) batted like the finisher of his hey days to help CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over to win their second game of the season and extend Mumbai Indians winless streak this season to seven games.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

He smashed a six and four off third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary, leaving the bowler and the rest of his Mumbai teammates shattered.

CSK were up against it with 48 runs off the last 24 balls and four wickets in hand but Dhoni with the help of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his team got over the line in an absolute humdinger.

With seven losses in as many games, Mumbai Indians will need a miracle to come back from this position while it was a much needed win for CSK who too are looking for consistency after enduring a poor start to the season.

Earlier, Choudhary (3/19) accounted for Rohit Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the first over and then dismissed Dewald Brewis (4), leaving Mumbai reeling at 23/3.

However, Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 43 balls, in which he struck three fours and two sixes, along with Unadkat’s blazing unbeaten 19, helped Mumbai cross the 150 run-mark.

Points Table:

Advertisement

The win made sure that CSK retain their place at the ninth spot. Meanwhile Mumbai made sure that they become the first team to lose all seven games in IPL history. Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans continue to lead the table with 10 points. While RCB are right behind them with same number of points, going behind only because of the NRR. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Supergiants are third and fourth, respectively. Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth in the points tally.

Orange Cap:

Advertisement

Meanwhike Jos Buttler continues to top the run charts as he stands at the top of the run-scorers ranking with 375 runs in 6 games, over hundred runs ahead of his closest competitor KL Rahul of LSG. RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis is third, and is closely followed by CSK’s Shivam Dube who has 250 runs to his name. KKR skipper is just 11 runs short of Dube and stands at fifth.

Purple Cap:

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal’s 17 wickets this season see him comfortable at the top of the bowlers’ rankings. Kuldeep Yadav’s two wickets against Punjab moved him past SRH pacer T Natarajan as the Delhi spinner has now picked up 13 wickets for the season, one more than Natarajan. Dwayne Bravo, of CSK, picked up some wickets against Mumbai Indians and now stands at third place. He is closely followed by SRH’s T Natarajan (12 wickets) and Lucknow’s Avesh Khan who is just one short.(11 wickets)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here