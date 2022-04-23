IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After DC vs RR: Rajasthan Top Table, Delhi Fall To Sixth; Jos Butler Retains Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Opener Jos Buttler struck his third century of the ongoing IPL to power Rajasthan Royals to a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals in a drama-filled match here on Friday. Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal shared a 155-run stand for the opening wicket to help RR to the highest team total of the season, 222 for two, after being sent into bat. Buttler, enjoying the form of his life, smashed 116 off 65 balls with the help of nine boundaries and as many hits over the fence to lay the foundation of the imposing total in the company of Padikkal, who hit 54 off 35 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

With this loss, Delhi Capitals have fallen out of top five which means they are in the second half of the table with 3 wins in 7 games. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals went past table toppers Gujarat Titans and are now the present numero uno as far as IPL standings are concerned. They now have won five games out of seven with just 2 losses to their name. While they have ten points, Gujarat Titans are in hot pursuit with Hardik Pandya led side just behind them on some decimal points in their Net Run Rate.

Orange Cap:

Meanwhile Jos Buttler continues to top the run charts after he smashed his third IPL 2022 century. He now accounts for 491 runs in 7 matches, more than hundred runs ahead of his closest competitor KL Rahul of LSG. RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis is third, and is closely followed by Delhi Capitals’ Prithvi Shaw who is going great guns this season. Meanwhile CSK’s Shivam Dube stands at fifth.

Purple Cap:

Meanwhile Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one more against Delhi and now stands at the top of wicket charts. He has five more wickets than his next competitor Kuldeep Yadav who has 13 wickets to his name. He had a bad outing against RR on Friday. Earlier his two wickets against Punjab moved him past SRH pacer T Natarajan. Dwayne Bravo, of CSK, picked up some wickets against Mumbai Indians and now stands at third place. He is closely followed by SRH’s T Natarajan (12 wickets) and Lucknow’s Avesh Khan who is just one short.(11 wickets)

