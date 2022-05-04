Latest Update IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs PBKS: Punjab Kings go 5th as Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot

Punjab Kings picked up a big win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night to go fifth in the points table of IPL 2022.

GT youngster Sai Sudarshan’s unbeaten 65 complemented by Wriddhiman Saha’s 21 helped the IPL newbies post a total of 143 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Punjab’s Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with his 4 for 33. Arshdeep Singh, Liam Livingstone and Rishi Dhawan picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 65 off 53 deliveries supported by Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s 40 put PBKS in a strong position before Liam Livingstone’s quickfire knock of 30 not out sealed the game in the 16th over.

IPL 2022 Points Table Update

The win lifted PBKS to fifth on the table with 10 points, sandwiched between Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (sixth), with all three outfits level on points.

GT still lead the pack despite the loss to Punjab with 16 points, followed by fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants on 14 points. Rajasthan Royals sit third with their 12 points.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight riders occupy the seventh and eighth positions respectively, both tied on 8 points.

Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings are ninth in this campaign with 6 points, ahead of Mumbai Indians in tenth place (2 points) who round off the points table.

Orange Cap:

RR’s English opener Jos Buttler leads the contest for the orange cap with his 588 runs, followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul at number two thanks to his 451 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan climbed to third in the standings with a total of 369 runs scored this season.

SRH’s Abhishek Sharma, who has amassed 324 runs is placed fourth in the run-getters table. The top 5 in the orange cap race is rounded off by KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Purple Cap Holder

Rajasthan legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal stays top of the wickets-takers list with his 19 dismissals so far this season .

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav, PBKS’s Kagiso Rabada and SRH pacer T Natarajan, who have 17 wickets apiece, occupy the 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions on the table.

KKR’s Umesh Yadav has 15 scalps to his name this season and rounds off the top wicket-takers list in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

