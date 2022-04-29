IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After KKR vs DC: Delhi Sixth, Kolkata Fall To Eighth; Jos Butler Leads Orange Cap Race, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 146 for nine. DC chased down the target with six balls to spare. Opener David Warner blasted 42 off 26 balls for DC. With the exception of skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), the KKR top-order struggled to get going against the Capitals’ bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls and hit three fours and four sixes, even as the others failed to leave KKR reeling at 35/4 at one stage.Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

Meanwhile, with this win, Delhi Capitals have bow affirmed their position at sixth. While Kolkata Knight Riders slide down further at eighth—which is third from last! While Capitals now have 4 wins and 4 losses in 8 games with 8 points, KKR have six points to their name with 3 wins and 6 losses. Gujarat Titans continue to top the table with Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad continue to follow them closely.

Jos Buttler of RR continue to lead the standings with 499 runs to his name. He is ahead of his next competitor by quite a margin-more than 120 runs. He has also accounted for three centuries in the season so far. LSG’s KL Rahul comes in second followed by GT skipper Hardik Pandya who climbed above Shikhar Dhawan after the win against SRH. Meanwhile KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer has entered the top five. Although his captaincy continue to falter, he is constantly showing good results with the bat. He overtook SRH’s Abhishek Sharma after his scintillating knock against GT.

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal is top of the standings. He still sits pretty with his 18 scalps this season. He is closely followed by his ‘brother’ Kuldeep Yadav who has 16 wickets. He had an amazing game against KKR as well where he picked up four wickets for 14 runs. Meanwhile, SRH’s Umran Malik’s exceptional spell against Gujarat made sure that he maintains his position in top three just one above teammate T Natarajan. Both seamers have 15 wickets to their name. KKR’s Umesh Yadav is back among the wickets and finds himself in top five after another superb performance against DC. He has 14 wickets to his name.

