IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After KKR vs RR: Kolkata Up to Seventh, Rajasthan Still Third; Jos Butler Leads Orange Cap Race, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Kolkata Knight Riders snapped their string of losses with a victory over Rajasthan Royals with 7 wickets to spare.

RR captain Sanju Samson lead from the front with a half-century, scoring 52 off 49 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 27 and Jos Buttler’s contribution of 22 runs helped RR post a total of 152 for the loss of 5 wickets.

KKR’s Tim Southee Southee picked up a couple of wickets while Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Anukul Roy got a wicket each.

Powered by Rinku Singh’s 42 off 23 balls and Nitish Rana’s unbeaten 48, KKR scored the required total to clinch the win with 5 deliveries remaining.

The three Kolkata wickets that fell were picked up by Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen and Prasidh Krishna.

Points Table:

The win lifted KKR to the seventh position. The team from West Bengal now have 8 points in their kitty. Delhi Capitals (Sixth) and Punjab Kings (Eighth) have the same number of points as Kolkata, with only net run rate separating the teams.

RR remain third on the table with 12 points to their name, behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans and second-placed Lucknow Super Giants who have 16 and 14 points respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are tied on 10 points each and occupy the fourth and fifth positions, with the franchise from Hyderabad ahead thanks to their superior run rate.

Chennai Super Kings occupy the penultimate spot in the table and Mumbai Indians stand tenth.

Orange Cap:

RR’s Jos Buttler took his run tally to 588 runs for the season in 10 innings with his knock against KKR.

LSG captain KL Rahul is over a hundred runs behind Buttler at second with 451 runs. He is followed by SRH’s Abhishek Sharma.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 34 off 32 deliveries against RR helped him climb into the fourth spot in the top scorers ranking.

GT’s Hardik Pandya rounds off the top 5 run-getters of this campaign.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal of RR still retains the top spot for wickets despite not picking up any against KKR. The spinner has 19 wickets for this season.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav and SRH pacer T Natarajan have 17 wickets apiece and stand second and third on the table respectively.

KKR’s Umesh Yadav and RCB’s Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga have 15 dismissals each this season and are placed fourth and fifth in the race for the purple cap.

