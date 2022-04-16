IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After KKR vs SRH Match: Kolkata Stays At Fourth, Hyderabad Climb to Seventh; Orange Cap Firm With Jos Buttler, Chahal Has Purple Cap

Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram’s effortless batting display along with the pacers magnificent show formed the cornerstone of Sunrisers Hyderbad’s comfortable seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match here on Friday.

The SRH pace unit comprising the likes of T Natarajan (3/37), Umran Malik (2/27), Marco Jansen (1/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/37) restricted KKR for 175 for 8.

Tripathi, who smashed 71 off 37, and Aiden Markram (68 not out of 36) then produced hostile knocks to take SRH to their third successive win with 13 balls to spare.

With an easy win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad have moved closer to a mid-table position. They are seventh among ten teams which is far better to where they were seven days ago—at the bottom. Meanwhile, KKR made no progress and continue to linger in top four with they placed firmly at the fourth position. Their string of wins earlier in the tournament kept them steady. Meanwhile, Gujarat are top of the table, and Mumbai is at the bottom with no wins.

Jos Buttler of RR still holds the orange cap followed closely by Gujarat Titans’ Hardik Pandya who climbed up the table thanks to his incredible performance against Rajasthan Royals.Meanwhile Shivam Dube’s match-winning performance against RCB made sure that he moves to third spot. GT’s Shubman Gill and Shimron Hetmyer are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal of RR maintains his hold on the number one position in the wicket-takers table with his 12 victims being the most for any player yet this season. He is closely followed by SRH’s T Natarajan who has 11 wickets to his name. KKR’s Umesh Yadav, DC’s Kuldeep Yadav and RCB’s Sri Lankan spinner Wanindhu Hasaranga are third, fourth and fifth positions.

