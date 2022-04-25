Lucknow Super Giants put up another dominant performance spearheaded by skipper KL Rahul as they beat Mumbai Indians by a comfortable 36 run margin.

Mumbai Indians slumped to yet another defeat in this year’s Indian Premier League as the Maharashtrian team has now lost all 8 games they have played in this edition of the T20 spectacle.

LSG captain Rahul lead from the front as the attacking opener scored yet another century in this season’s IPL. His 12 fours and 4 sixers enthralled the onlookers at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Manish Pandey played a run-a-ball knock of 22 runs to help the newcomers post a fighting total of 168.

Kieron Pollard and Riley Meredith took two wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams picked up one wicket apiece.

Rohit Sharma was the leading scorer for MI in the game as his 39 runs off 31 deliveries were supported by youngster Tilak Verma who managed to get 38 runs of his own.

However, the skipper’s efforts proved futile as Mumbai couldn’t get over the line yet again as LSG’s bowling attack lead by Krunal Pandya removed one MI batsman after another.

Pandya had the best bowling figures of the evening with his 3 for 19 in four overs complemented by the rest of his bowling unit who picked up one wicket each with the exception of Dhusmantha Chameera.

Points Table:

The win took LSG to fourth place in the standings, levelling Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on points.

SRH and RR occupy positions two and three respectively due to their superior net run rate. While RCB has a negative NRR.

Gujarat Titans are the only team to have more points than the above mentioned four teams with 12 points and sit atop the table.

In sharp contrast, MI are yet to put up points on the board as they have failed to win even a single game out of the 8 they have played.

Orange Cap:

RR’s English opener Jos Buttler still leads the orange cap race despite KL Rahul’s century. Over a hundred runs separate the two batsmen in spite of the Indian opener having played an extra game.

Hardik Pandya sits third on the table ahead of MI’s Tilak Varma who has amassed 272 runs in his debut season.

RCB’s captain Faf Du Plessis rounds off the top 5 run-scorers list with 255 runs, one more than 6th placed Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal of RR heads the race for the purple cap with his 17 wickets being unrivalled.

T Natarajan of SRH comes closest to the RR spinner’s tally with 15 scalps. He is succeeded by DC’s Kuldeep Yadav who has 13 wickets to his name this season.

Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo has managed to pick up 12 wickets and is placed 4th on the leading wickets takers table followed closely by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Umesh Yadav.

