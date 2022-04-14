IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After MI vs PBKS Match: Punjab Climb to Third, Mumbai Yet to Open Account; Orange Cap Still With Buttler, Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan starred as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an IPL 2022 match on Wednesday night.

Mumbai Indians continue the search for their opening points of the season as they have failed to register a win so far and now remain the only team to haven’t won a single game. Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav made sizeable contributions that took the game to the final over but MI couldn’t finish the game.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Odean Smith was the standout performer for PBKS with the ball as he took 4 wickets in his 3 overs.

Who Stands where in the Points Table?

With their third win of the tournament, PBKS leapfrogged Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to end the night third on the table.

Six teams are tied level on six points now, separated only by net run-rate, with Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders occupying the top two spots.

Mumbai Indians are the only team yet to open their account as they are placed at the foot end of the table in position 10.

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler of RR still holds the orange cap followed closely by Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube who climbed up the table thanks to his incredible performance against RCB.

Shikhar Dhawan’s 70 run knock took him to the third place in the orange cap race and is now just three runs shy of hitting the 200-run mark in this year’s IPL.

Robin Uthappa is placed fourth in the run-getter’s rankings, ahead of LSG’s Quinton De Kock.

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan’s challenge for the orange cap faced a setback today as he was dismissed for a measly 3 runs off 6 deliveries.

Purple Cap

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal of RR maintains his hold on the number one position in the wicket-taker’s table with his 11 victims being the most for any player yet this season.

KKR’s Umesh Yadav, DC’s Kuldeep Yadav and RCB’s Sri Lankan spinner Wanindhu Hasaranga are level with 10 dismissals each as they occupy the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Completing the top-five bowler ranking for the number of scalps is SRH’s T Natarajan who has 8 wickets to his name.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings’ Rahul Chahar missed out on an opportunity to crack into the top 5 as he ended the game against MI without a wicket.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here