IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After PBKS vs CSK: Punjab Up To Sixth, Chennai Stay Ninth; Jos Butler Leads Orange Cap Race, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Punjab Kings racked up their fourth win of the season against a fumbling Chennai Super Kings in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League.

Shikar Dhawan’s 88 run knock off 59 deliveries saw the maverick left-hander cross 6000 runs in his IPL career. He was supported at the other end by Bhanuka Rjapaska who added 46 runs off his willow.

CSK’s West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo snapped up two wickets while Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana picked up a wicket from his four overs.

CSK youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 30 runs while wickets were falling at regular intervals at the other end. Ambati Rayudu steadied up the innings for the boys in yellow with his 78 run innings but was dismissed at a crucial juncture and Punjab held on to the win the game by 11 runs.

Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dawan were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS as the pacers picked up two wickets each while Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh ended the evening with one scalp apiece.

Points Table:

With the win against CSK, PBKS move into sixth place with eight points from as many games. They leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals who have 6 points each.

Punjab are now 4 points off table-toppers Gujarat Titans and two behind Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, all on 10 points.

CSK, on the other hand, have won just two games this season and sit ninth with 4 points in their kitty. One place ahead of Mumbai Indians who are yet to register a point.

Orange Cap:

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals sits atop the orange cap rankings with 491 runs this season, comfortably ahead of second-placed KL Rahul who is in excess of 120 runs behind the Englishman.

Shikhar Dhawan’s knock against CSK puts him third on the table with 302 runs in this edition of the IPL.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya is 5 runs short of 300 runs this season and is placed fourth at the moment followed by MI’s Tilak Varma.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal still occupies the top spot in the wicket-takers table with his 18 scalps. SRH seamer T Natarajan is second on the list with 15 wickets.

Bravo’s two dismissals today take his tally for the season to 14 wickets and place him third on the bowler’s rankings.

DC’s Kuldeep Yadav is placed fourth on the purple cap table with 13 wickets, followed closely by KKR’s Umesh Yadav, with his 11 victims, who rounds off the top 5.

