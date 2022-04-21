IPL 2022 Points Table Latest Update After PBKS vs DC: Delhi go Sixth, Punjab Down to Eighth; Jos Butler Tops Orange Cap Rankings, Yuzvendra Chahal Holds Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals climbed up the Indian Premier League points table as they made quick work of Punjab Kings who were bowled out for a measly total of 116 by an inspired DC bowling unit. Delhi opted to field first after winning the toss and made good on their choice to do so as they wreaked havoc on a tame Punjab batting order, who by the end seemed to be lucky to have posted a triple-digit score.

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Kaleel Ahmed and Lalit Yadav of Delhi all ended the day with two wickets each while Bangladeshi international Mustafizur Rahman picked up one scalp for himself.

Having done a brilliant job with the ball, Delhi came in to bat chasing a low total and pulled through without much fuss as the opening pair of attacking Australian David Warner and Prithvi Shaw put up an 83 run partnership for the first wicket.

Warner’s unbeaten 60 runs off 30 deliveries and Shaw’s 20 ball 40 were enough to take PBKS out of the game before Sarfaraz Khan saw the game out for the team from the capital city with 9 wickets still intact.

Rahul Chahar picked up the solitary wicket to fall for DC.

Points Table:

The win ensured that DC moved above Punjab in the rankings table as they shot up to sixth place with their six points from as many games.

Delhi are now level on points with KKR and PBKS, both of whom have played 7 games each. DC boast a better run rate and hence the superior positioning on the table.

DC and Punjab trail the trio of Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad by two points.

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the way with 10 points.

Chennai Super Kings who have 2 points from 6 games and Mumbai Indians who are yet to open their account round off the table.

Orange Cap:

Jos Buttler’s position remains unchanged at the top of the run-scorers ranking as he leads the pack with his 375 runs in 6 games, over hundred runs ahead of his closest competitor KL Rahul of LSG.

RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis stands third, followed by KKR captain Shreyas Iyer.

Completing the top 5 scorers list is GT leader and maverick all-rounder, Hardik Pandya.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal’s 17 wickets this season see him comfortable at the top of the bowlers’ rankings.

Kuldeep Yadav’s two wickets against Punjab moved him past SRH pacer T Natarajan as the Delhi spinner has now picked up 13 wickets for the season, one more than Natarajan.

Avesh Khan of LSG and Wanindu Hasaranga of RCB are level on 11 wickets each polishing off the top 5 wicket-takers in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

